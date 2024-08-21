Fozzy will once again rock out at Wembley Stadium.

AEW superstar Chris Jericho revealed during a recent interview with the Daily Star that his band Fozzy will be playing him to the ring ahead of his matchup with HOOK at the All In London pay-per-view this Sunday. This marks the second straight year Fozzy will be involved with the Demo God’s entrance, as they also played him in before his matchup against Will Ospreay at All In 2023.

Last year I did them both [wrestling and performing] at the same time when I played myself to the ring. We’re going to do that again this year as well. It’s live energy. Anytime you do something live, there is a certain magic to it. Jericho the wrestler is different from Jericho on stage. It is interesting to do them both within the same 20 minutes like we did last year and like we’re going to do this year. That’s why I don’t do it too often because there is a little bit of a switch that you have to have. It’s worth it. To say we’ve played Wembley Stadium twice. It’s a combined five minutes. Five minutes at Wembley, I think any rock n roll band, ever, would take that. Obviously you want to do a whole set, but if you’re not Queen or Taylor Swift, I bet you anyone would take five minutes. We got to do that. It’s a great honor for us.

Jericho will be defending his FTW (For The World) Championship against HOOK, whom he took the title from at AEW Dynasty. In that time he has defended it against the likes of Minoru Suzuki and Katsuyori Shibata. You can check out Jericho’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)