Francine Dismisses Fan Talk, Says She No Longer Has Her Implants

ECW Original and former WWE & TNA talent Francine Fournier has been semi-retired for a while now but she continues to build a following of fans on social media.
Francine runs her “Eyes Up Here” podcast these days and has a Patreon account where she posts exclusive content for fans, including the reading of uncensored direct messages she receives from other fans.
The Queen of Extreme received some attention Twitter this week after posting a video, which you can see below. That led to people saying she had work done to get bigger implants. Francine dismissed that talk and said she no longer has implants as they have both ruptured over the years.
She wrote, “For those of you who were asking: No I didn’t get bigger implants. In fact, I no longer have implants since they have both ruptured. I have gained weight since ECW so my thighs, torso and boobs are bigger. And that’s okay. [thumbs up emoji]”
She wrote in a follow-up tweet, “And to those who keep saying ‘you are healthy now’ please stop. I was healthy back then. Don’t let some idiot sheet writers let you think otherwise. I couldn’t gain weight back then, even though I was on weigh gainers. I wasn’t unhealthy, I just had a very high metabolism.”
You can see some of Francine’s related tweets below:
For those of you who were asking: No I didn’t get bigger implants. In fact, I no longer have implants since they have both ruptured. I have gained weight since ECW so my thighs, torso and boobs are bigger. And that’s okay. 👍🏼
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 1, 2020
And to those who keep saying “you are healthy now” please stop. I was healthy back then. Don’t let some idiot sheet writers let you think otherwise. I couldn’t gain weight back then, even though I was on weigh gainers. I wasn’t unhealthy, I just had a very high metabolism. pic.twitter.com/gRIAn8axqV
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 1, 2020
A clear version for you! @HLProWrestling pic.twitter.com/GeHsxhjfDy
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) June 30, 2020
It’s the 1st of the month! And it’s the best time to join our Patreon page! Different tiers for different budgets. We have so much fun! You should check it out! New content 3x’s a week! Come look! https://t.co/kl4idf0sUW
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 1, 2020
Sneak peek! Bikini @BookCameo will be filmed on Tuesday! And this bikini is smaller then the last one 🤯 Book with me today and promote whatever you have going on right now! Send a birthday wish! Or just get a shoutout! A great gift for any ECW fan! https://t.co/SZcbI1DmsB pic.twitter.com/5wsXaIGN03
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) June 28, 2020
Completely uncensored! And there are plenty more where that came from! Guys, really? Come join the fun! https://t.co/kl4idf0sUW https://t.co/QbCiyYTVnL
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 2, 2020
There were some nasty ones this time! Most of you men are pigs! The only way to hear me curse is to go join the fun! 😂 https://t.co/kl4idf0sUW https://t.co/lAb5sto764
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 2, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Talking with Several Free Agents
- Randy Orton Talks Relationship with His Wife, Posts Revealing Photos
- New Details on Why Shayna Baszler’s WWE Push Was Nixed
- WWE Executive VP Says Vince McMahon Is Ready To Return To Arenas With Fans
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury