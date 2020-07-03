Francine Dismisses Fan Talk, Says She No Longer Has Her Implants

ECW Original and former WWE & TNA talent Francine Fournier has been semi-retired for a while now but she continues to build a following of fans on social media.

Francine runs her “Eyes Up Here” podcast these days and has a Patreon account where she posts exclusive content for fans, including the reading of uncensored direct messages she receives from other fans.

The Queen of Extreme received some attention Twitter this week after posting a video, which you can see below. That led to people saying she had work done to get bigger implants. Francine dismissed that talk and said she no longer has implants as they have both ruptured over the years.

She wrote, “For those of you who were asking: No I didn’t get bigger implants. In fact, I no longer have implants since they have both ruptured. I have gained weight since ECW so my thighs, torso and boobs are bigger. And that’s okay. [thumbs up emoji]”

She wrote in a follow-up tweet, “And to those who keep saying ‘you are healthy now’ please stop. I was healthy back then. Don’t let some idiot sheet writers let you think otherwise. I couldn’t gain weight back then, even though I was on weigh gainers. I wasn’t unhealthy, I just had a very high metabolism.”

You can see some of Francine’s related tweets below:

For those of you who were asking: No I didn’t get bigger implants. In fact, I no longer have implants since they have both ruptured. I have gained weight since ECW so my thighs, torso and boobs are bigger. And that’s okay. 👍🏼 — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 1, 2020

And to those who keep saying “you are healthy now” please stop. I was healthy back then. Don’t let some idiot sheet writers let you think otherwise. I couldn’t gain weight back then, even though I was on weigh gainers. I wasn’t unhealthy, I just had a very high metabolism. pic.twitter.com/gRIAn8axqV — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 1, 2020

It’s the 1st of the month! And it’s the best time to join our Patreon page! Different tiers for different budgets. We have so much fun! You should check it out! New content 3x’s a week! Come look! https://t.co/kl4idf0sUW — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 1, 2020

Sneak peek! Bikini @BookCameo will be filmed on Tuesday! And this bikini is smaller then the last one 🤯 Book with me today and promote whatever you have going on right now! Send a birthday wish! Or just get a shoutout! A great gift for any ECW fan! https://t.co/SZcbI1DmsB pic.twitter.com/5wsXaIGN03 — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) June 28, 2020

Completely uncensored! And there are plenty more where that came from! Guys, really? Come join the fun! https://t.co/kl4idf0sUW https://t.co/QbCiyYTVnL — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 2, 2020

There were some nasty ones this time! Most of you men are pigs! The only way to hear me curse is to go join the fun! 😂 https://t.co/kl4idf0sUW https://t.co/lAb5sto764 — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 2, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.