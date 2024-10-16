Francine refuses to trash Paul Heyman.

During the most edition of her “Eyes Up Here” podcast, the ECW alumna commented on her former boss and his ability to change people’s minds when they’re in the same vicinity. She said,

“I’m not going to say what power he has over someone, but he is such a good speaker, He is so well-versed that you are going to take in everything that he says, and you are going to question yourself at one point. That’s what Paul does. I’m not the only one who says this about him. Everybody says this about him.”

She continued, “A lot of people will say he’s a bullsh**ter, you know what I mean? You have those people who are not ‘Paul Heyman guys’ who don’t like Paul Heyman. I’m not going to sit here and trash Paul. I’ve never trashed Paul because, guess what? I wouldn’t be sitting here without Paul. All I’m saying is that he has the power of the gift of gab to just convince you of not even doing things you didn’t want to do but convince you, yes, you are a good worker, and here’s why. He came off brilliantly every time he opened his mouth.”

In other news, Adam Pearce was a recent guest on the “Chaotic Good Sports” podcast to comment on his love for the professional wrestling business and when he knew he fell in love with it.

On when he fell in love with the wrestling business: “That happened on November 5, 1995 — the very first day I walked into that camp on the corner of Lawrence and Broadway in the north side of Chicago. When I walked in on that Sunday afternoon, Ace Steel … was helping put the ring up, so I just jumped in.”

On realizing that he could do it after seeing a public access show about wrestling in high school: “I go, ‘Wait a minute. This is athletics, this is showmanship. This is something I can kind of sink my teeth into.’ It gave me an avenue and a way out of being depressed, and a way forward, and I am eternally grateful.”