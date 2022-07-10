MMA legend and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss the career of his old rival Brock Lesnar, and what he thinks about the Beast’s work in the professional wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why another fight with Lesnar never happened:

“No. Not on his radar, I guess, just that he doesn’t want to do it. When you’re the A-side, he’s the draw money-wise, he gets to make more of the calls. … From what I was told because of the way I responded after the second fight, he truly felt that I was a little off. I think in Lesnar’s mind, like, ‘How can you want to fight me again? You know, people don’t. So, there’s something wrong with you.’ I think it kind of made him uneasy.”

How Lesnar does the bare minimum in wrestling:

“Yeah, I don’t know much about his pro wrestling. I don’t watch that often, so I don’t know how bad he is at it. But I think he’s definitely a guy, from what I understand, listening to other people in the industry, he does the bare minimum of what he has to do to cash a check, and I don’t fault him for that. Hey, look, we all got to make money, and I think he’s more naturally a fighter than he is a pro wrestler. And so, I think that it’s not his first love, but financially, it pays better. Obviously, he can continue to do it for a lot longer.”

