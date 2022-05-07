AEW star Frankie Kazarian took to Twitter to hype his TNT title match with Scorpio Sky on next week’s Rampage. The duo, formerly known as SCU, have showed great respect to one another ahead of this bout. Kazarian writes, “History. Brotherhood. Inaugural tag team champions. It’s all come to this. Friday May 13th. Destiny. So let it be written. So let it be done.”

Yesterday Stu Grayson revealed that his contract with AEW had expired, and would not be renewed. Evil Uno took to Twitter to comment on the loss of his Dark Order brother. He writes, “Stu Grayson is one of the best performers in the world. Whatever he does next, Evil Uno knows he will continue to be one of the best.”