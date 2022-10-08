Last night’s IMPACT Bound For Glory pay-per-view saw AEW star Franke Kazarian defeat “Speedball” Mike Bailey to become the new X-Division champion, his fifth reign with the prestigious title.
This morning Kazarian took to twitter and wrote the following: “1. @SpeedballBailey is the fucking man. 2. BFG was awesome. 3. 4,159 days in between title reigns. 4. 100th X Division champion. 5. I am NOT defined by initials of wrestling companies. New X Champ.”
Responding to his tweet was longtime tag partner Christopher Daniels, who congratulated his former SCU member. He writes, “Congrats, champ! Well deserved!!”
