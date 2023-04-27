Frankie Kazarian opens up about his decision to leave AEW.

The former multi-time champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with WhatCulture, where he expressed his dislike for the “bench player” role he feels he inherited while wrestling for Tony Khan’s company.

I’m not wired to be a bench player, you know? And that’s kind of the role I was assigned at AEW and you know, I’ve always said the most valuable thing I can give anybody is my time and that’s the most valuable thing I can ask of them so, the time I have left in the ring, it could be five years, 10 years, could be five months, I don’t know.

Kazarian continues…saying that he wants to dedicate every moment he has left to a company that values him as a performer.

All I know is with that time, I wanna give it to someone that’s gonna value it the most and IMPACT Wrestling was very interested in bringing me in, having me come home, having me be a guy to do a lot of stuff behind the scenes and help out so, it’s just good. It’s almost a good way to kind of wrap up my story there and still achieve the goals I wanna achieve inside the ring.

Kazarian officially signed with IMPACT back in January. He most recently competed in a massive tag match at Rebellion.

