AEW star and longtime wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz to hype up the IMPACT Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where the former SCU member will challenge for the X-Division championship currently held by Mike Bailey. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he plans to wrestle until he physically can’t anymore:

“I mean, I’ve always had the mindset that I’m going to do this until I physically can’t, and/or I know that I’m gonna go out there, and I’m just a parody of myself. You know, early on in my career, there were certainly times, pitfalls, and perils.”

Says he continues to train smart as he gets older:

“There were times when I was like, ‘Why am I putting so much work into this?’ and you’re not seeing the results that you want, but you’ve just gotta work hard and push through that. Especially as I get older, I train smart, I eat smart, I’m very cognizant of health and fitness and, and it’s almost now a, you know, a battle against myself to see how good I am; if I can still hang, if I can still have high-level matches, which I can, and I’ve proved that. I now have a greater appreciation for that, though. When I was younger, it was just, ‘Oh, just another match.’I now have a greater appreciation, every time I’m in the ring, that this is something I’ve been blessed to do for, again, almost 25 years, and still do it at a top level and to still do it with guys that are coming up and going to be the next generation. It’s a cool spot to be in.”

