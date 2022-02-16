AEW star Frankie Kazarian responded to a tweet earlier today that praised the SCU member for his run in IMPACT as X-Division champion. Kazarian writes, “Thank you for the kind words. The X-Division will always hold a very special place for me.”

Thank you for the kind words. The X-Division will always hold a very special place for me. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/kuzTl64pWv — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 16, 2022

Following the news that Cody Rhodes is leaving AEW one fan on Twitter wrote out a list of all the matches that were left on the table, including a showdown against FTR. Dax Harwood would respond to this with, “We had one exchange in the 8 man. Definitely chemistry there. One day, we’ll make it happen.”