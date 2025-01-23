Frankie Kazarian will remain “The King of TNA” for some time to come.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite confirmed the news.

“I feel great to continue my relationship with this company,” said Kazarian. “In January of 2023, I bet on myself. I decided I made the choice to come back here, because you can’t really tell the story of Frankie Kazarian without talking about about TNA.”

Kazarian continued, “Since that time, I’ve witnessed and have been a part of this company growing exponentially. Here we are about to do our first live television broadcast in I think eight years, so not only for me, but I think for everybody, it’s a really good time to be in this company. There’s a lot of excitement and we have a lot of really positive momentum and it just feels really cool to be a part of it.”