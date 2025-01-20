JBL continues to make his presence felt, on completely random occasions, in TNA Wrestling.

After costing Joe Hendry the TNA World Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024, the WWE Hall of Fame legend has turned up multiple additional times in random TNA pay-per-view appearances.

His most recent surprise appearance took place at the TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view in Garland, Texas on Sunday, January 19.

JBL hit the ringside area and delivered a ‘clothesline from hell’ to Frankie Kazarian (Watch Video Here), just as the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” was about to cash-in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy in an attempt to capture the TNA World Championship during the Joe Hendry vs. Nic Nemeth II main event.

After taking out Kazarian, JBL decked Nemeth’s brother, Ryan Nemeth, before leaving through the crowd as Hendry went on to defeat Nemeth to finally become the TNA World Champion.

Following the 1/19 PPV event, Kazarian surfaced on social media and addressed the attack he endured at the hands of JBL.

“Getting real sick of this bastard showing up, uninvited, to TNA which is MY show,” Kazarian wrote via X. “Maybe I’ll show up on WWE Raw On Netflix and clothesline the hell out of JBL. 🖕🏼. #KingofTNA.”