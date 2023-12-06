Frankie Kazarian talks nearly signing with WWE at the beginning of the year.

The current TNA (Impact) star and former AEW tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho. When Jericho asked Kazarian, who re-signed with TNA in January, whether he ever considered going to WWE he told the Demo God that he had good talks with the company but just wasn’t ready to join them.

Very good.I have relationships with a lot of people there. Matt Bloom is one because Matt Bloom and I were in Kawolski’s [Killer Kawolski] school together. He runs developmental and he had contacted me, ‘You still want to wrestle?’ ‘Absolutely.’ ‘What do you think about coaching?’ ‘I don’t know, maybe down the road that is something I want to do.’ ‘Okay.’ We talked about player-coach roles and a whole bunch of things. I had conversations with a few other people. There were offers made, and very generous, and everybody up there was very cool. Something told me, ‘Not yet, this isn’t the place to be right now.’

In a recent post on social media Kazarian spoke about his decision to leave AEW and “bet on himself.” You can read about that here.

