AEW star and former tag champion Frankie Kazarian issued a short statement on his Twitter account alerting fans that he was dealing with a bad case of bursitis prior to his matchup with Lance Archer on last night’s Dynamite from Washington D.C.

The SCU member shares a gruesome photo of what his elbow looked like, later revealing that it was heavily drained with a syringe. He writes, “Two Hours before my match with @LanceHoyt I had a bad case of bursitis and had to have my elbow drained with a syringe. Here are the results. No excuses, as Lance is a killer. But be aware that I am the fucking man I have been for a long time.”

Despite a valiant effort Kazarian fell short to Archer and the Murderhawk Monster connected with his signature Blackout finisher. You can see the image below. (Warning for graphic content.)