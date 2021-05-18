AEW star and former multi-time tag champion Frankie Kazarian recently issued a heartfelt statement on his Twitter announcing the passing of his father, Frank Kazarian.

The SCU member admits the he is heartbroken by the loss, but looks back on the fond memories he had with his dad, admitting that he was grateful for being able to share the life that he had with him. He says that his dad attended many of his wrestling events over the years, and loved to meet his colleagues and friends.

He closed with:

I am a very lucky guy to have had all the time I did with him, and I cherish every second. I will miss playing dominos, and our chats about life out back having a cigar and a whiskey, listening to rock n roll, country western and oldies. I will miss him, so very much. I’m crushed, but take solace in the life he lived, and the time I got to spend with him. Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and they don’t come anymore special than mine. I love you dad. So much.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish the Kazarian family and friends our condolences. Full statement is below.