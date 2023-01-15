This past Friday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw a ton of newsworthy events, like Santino Marella becoming the new Director of Authority and Mickie James recapturing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Another big moment saw Frankie Kazarian announce that he had signed a full-time deal with IMPACT and will be wrestling with them for the foreseeable future. Kazarian, who held the X-Division Championship last year, actually asked AEW for his release so he could work for IMPACT, a request that was happily granted.

The longtime SCU member and former AEW tag champion took to Twitter today to comment on his decision to return to IMPACT, adding that this “wild 2023” is only just getting started.

Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your love and support all these years. There is SO much on the horizon for this year and beyond. I invite you to continue along this journey with me. I’m just getting started! Onward and upward.

