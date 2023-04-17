Frankie Kazarian is excited about the future of IMPACT Wrestling.

The former X-Division Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with WhatCulture, where he promoted this evening’s Rebellion pay-per-view event. During his chat, Kazarian explains why he opted to leave AEW and return to a company he called home many years ago.

You can’t tell my story without talking about IMPACT Wrestling because I spent 12 years there, and I was there in the formative years, in the early times, though the good times and the bad, the ebbs and the flows. It’s cool, and I chose to go back there. That’s the place that I wanted to be. I liked what I saw in the management and the locker room, and I think the company’s got a really bright future, and it’s kind of my way of giving back.

Kazarian would then discuss how saturated the pro-wrestling market is at the moment, but adds that IMPACT is one company that constantly fires on all cylinders.

It’s the law of diminishing returns. Pro wrestling, it’s the blessing and the curse. The market is saturated, there’s so much wrestling, and a lot of really, really good wrestling. It’s almost hard, if you’re a hardcore fan, to keep up with all of it. It really is. But IMPACT, even though we as a company have been around almost 21 years, it’s almost kind of the best-kept secret secret in wrestling because the television program’s really good, the pay-per-views always deliver. They’re really firing on all cylinders, and what we need to do is get more eyeballs on our product, and that’s something we’re actively trying to do. I’m there because I wanted to be there. I love the roster, I love the management team. I’m just trying to build that brand up, and I’m all about leaving wrestling better than when I found in.

The former Elite Hunter will be representing Team Dreamer in their Hardcore War against Team Bully Ray at Rebellion. Final card can be seen here.

(H/T and transcribed Fightful)