AEW star Frankie Kazarian recently spoke with METRO about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on his upcoming match against Mike Bailey at IMPACT Bound For Glory, and how he used to have disputes with past IMPACT regimes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls having disputes with the past regimes:

“Oh I was vocal about it at times. I pick my battles though, I knew what hills I wanted to die on and what hills I did not want to die on. There were times that I questioned the booking and I was, for lack of better words, called out on it and brought to the principal’s office. And one time that even led to a, like, 90-day [probation thing] where if I messed up in 90 days, I was gonna be in big trouble.”

Says Mike Bailey embodies the X-Division:

“Mike Bailey is pretty much everything that embodies the X Division. He’s taken what we did in 2002, 2003, 2004 and so on to another level, much like a lot of guys in this generation have.”

Says Christopher Daniels got in some trouble with the last regime:

“Chris got similar trouble because he was vocal. But it wasn’t just to be – we weren’t being vocal for the sake of being vocal, we were doing it because we wanted things to be better. That was taking as us complaining or bitching. I was a younger man back then and I probably didn’t go about it as diplomatically as I could have or as I would have now.”