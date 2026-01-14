AJ Styles’ upcoming appearance on TNA’s AMC debut has reopened the door to a matchup fans have talked about for years, even if it isn’t happening just yet. While early plans reportedly explored a world title clash between Styles and Frankie Kazarian, the championship spotlight this week instead belongs to Kazarian’s defense against Mike Santana. Still, Styles’ return alone carries weight for the company, especially given his deep history with TNA. Reflecting on Styles’ presence, Kazarian emphasized how meaningful the moment was beyond any single match, calling it “a great moment for the company” and noting that Styles “has never forgotten his roots and he never will,” adding that many still view him as “the face of this company.”

Although the long-awaited singles bout didn’t materialize for the AMC premiere, Kazarian made it clear the idea isn’t dead. According to the reigning champion, momentum exists on all sides for the match to eventually happen. “What I can say is AJ wants it, I want it, and I think it’s safe to say the fans want it,” Kazarian said, explaining that the only missing piece is timing and approval. He stressed that the delay isn’t due to a lack of effort, suggesting that if circumstances line up, Styles versus Kazarian remains one of the most important matches TNA can still deliver.