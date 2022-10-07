AEW star Frankie Kazarian recently joined Metro for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which includes the former SCU member hyping up his showdown with Mike Bailey at IMPACT Bound For glory, with Bailey’s X-Division championship on the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much IMPACT has shaped his career:

“I see a lot of the crew and the production people – guys and girls that I grew up with in the business. There’s still a part of that, kinda the old familiar – the faces have changed, the production is different, the regime is different, but it’s still IMPACT Wrestling. I still have roots there and I’ll do whatever I can to continue to help that brand. I’m where I am in a lot of ways because of what IMPACT Wrestling and TNA did for my career.”

Says he plans on winning the X-Division title at Bound For Glory and sticking around for a bit:

“Well, I’m fighting for the X Division Title and I plan on winning the X Division title. So yes, you’re gonna see more from me, because I plan on winning the new version. I want to be the guy to come back and reclaim his throne.”