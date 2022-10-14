AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is relinquishing his Impact X-Division Title.

As noted, Kazarian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey to become the new X-Division Champion at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view last Friday. Now Kazarian has announced that he is exercising “Option C” – which will allow him to earn a World Title shot by relinquishing his current title.

Kazarian will relinquish his X-Division Title next Thursday night, and will then face Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at a later date.

Impact will be officially announcing Kazarian vs. Alexander plus a match for the vacant X-Division Title soon.

Alexander retained his title over Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory, and then again over Bobby Fish on this week’s Impact. After the win over Fish, Kazarian came out to reveal the “Option C” decision.

Kazarian and Alexander have never teamed up or faced each other.



