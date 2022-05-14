AEW caught up with Frankie Kazarian following his loss to TNT champion Scorpion Sky on yesterday’s Rampage, a loss that came due to assistance from Dan Lambert and Ethan Page. In the video, Kazarian demands a title rematch with his former SCU teammate, this time from the Forum in Los Angeles. Check out his promo below.

Former women’s champion Riho was eliminated by Ruby Soho in the first round of the Owen Memorial tournament on last night’s Rampage. Riho took to Twitter to comment on the loss writing, “I couldn’t win the #OwenHart tournament.But I don’t regret it.I did my best. Thank you Ruby. Please win this tournament.”