Your 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner is “The King of TNA” himself.

Frankie Kazarian emerged victorious in the 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet match during the “Countdown to TNA Bound For Glory” pre-show on October 26.

Kazarian last eliminated new TNA Hall of Fame inductee Rhino in a one-on-one match setting after hitting him with a low-blow that the referee did not see to pick up the victory.

With the win, Kazarian is now able to call for a title match of his choosing at any time of his choosing at any point in the next year.