NXT stat Franke Monet recently spoke with the Wrestling Inc. Daily about her work in the action film Unchained, as well as how much she enjoys playing a villain in the movies and in the ring. Highlights from the interview are below.

Discusses how she got involved with Unchained:

“I was approached by the director, Raphaello. He sent me this script and [he] thought I was really good for this part of Regina. I read it, I thought it was really fun and really different than anything I’d ever done before and I wanted to give it a try. We filmed this in the fall of 2019. It was supposed to come out last year, but obviously the world decided to do otherwise. So, we waited a long time for this and I’m excited for everyone to see it. It finally comes out July 2 on Amazon Prime.”

Talks her character in the movie:

“I play a villain who is a huge part of them ending up in this fight club. I won’t try and spoil anything for you because I really want everyone to see it. But it was really different from any character I’ve ever played before. She was very stripped down, there was no glamour. It was all fighting in dirt and all that kind of stuff you expect in a fighting-thriller-action movie. I’m excited to be a part of something that has a woman as a lead. There are a lot of women, and stunt women, in this film and I was excited to be a part of that.”

Enjoys being a villain:

“Absolutely! Who doesn’t want to be a bad guy? Every good guy needs a crazy bad guy, right? There’s always got to be a villain to have a hero. Throughout my career I’ve played a lot of villains, but this one is completely different. It was really interesting to study who Regina was and how I felt she should look, speak, and carry herself. I’m just really thankful that the director Raphaello entrusted me and saw something in me to be able to take on this part.”

Talks outside projects from WWE:

“Well, I actually still have some things that are coming out. John Morrison and I wrote a horror short three years ago. It’s finally in its final stages of post-production. Hopefully it will be for all the horror film festivals in the fall. He directed it, I produced it, we both wrote it together. It has tons of people that you’ll recognize within the movie and it was a really fun passion project that we did together. Hopefully I do get to continue doing projects like this. You know, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. I just love performing and trying all these different kinds of art forms and expanding myself as an artist and continuing to learn. I feel like when you’re in front of the camera and being put in these different situations, it’s the best opportunity to learn and evolve. As an artist that’s super important to me, so I hope I get to continue to do stuff like this.”