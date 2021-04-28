NXT star Frankie Monet (fka Taya Valkyrie) was a guest on today’s WWE The Bump to discuss her plans for the yellow-and-black brand, for the former longest reigning IMPACT Knockouts champion warns the women’s division locker room that they all have a target on their back. Highlights are below.

Says every woman in the division has a target on their back:

I’m not trying to skip the line, I’m just letting it be known that ‘La Wera Loca’ Franky Monet isn’t just here to sit in the back and wait. I have proven time and time again why I’m the best and I’m going to do it again at NXT. Guess what—if you’re the Women’s Champion, if you’re the former Women’s Champion, if you’re anybody in that locker room—you have a target on your back.

Says she’s excited to show the world what she’s made of:

I haven’t faced anybody there. This is going to be the first time you see a lot of matches and I’m bringing everything I’ve got, I’m bringing me experience, all my different styles everything that I’ve learned from every teacher and all across the world, into that ring. I cannot wait to see what I’m going to do.

How she thrives under pressure:

I thrive under pressure, I’ve also been told ‘no’ a million and one times, so this is another situation where I have to prove myself once more and I’m not scared to do that. I know my worth, my ability, my talent and what I bring to the table with a different story than anybody else has in the world of professional wrestling. I took a different path and it brought me here. I’m prepared to—diamonds are made out of pressure, so don’t worry about it.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)