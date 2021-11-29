Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Franky Monet in WWE NXT, lashed out at fans after receiving criticism over her comments on where she sees WWE in 5 years.

FITE TV polled fans this weekend and asked them where they see WWE in 5 years.

“Sold,” Valkyrie responded.

This led to significant criticism from fans, who pointed out how Valkyrie was calling WWE her “dream job” just before she was released. Valkyrie then lashed out at many fans who criticized her.

Valkyrie was released from her NXT contract back on November 4, while husband John Morrison was released by WWE on November 18.

You can see Taya’s related tweets below:

You’re like …..super funny 😐 dude, I worked my ass off for 12 yrs to work for my heroes. And it was absolutely disappointing. If you also have dreams, you would understand. Clearly you have dreams. Or goals. https://t.co/dIwbLQlkFv — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021

You need to fuck right off, hope you read this before you get blocked. Dumb ass https://t.co/E8DAC7ip9O — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021

If you only knew how many negative comments I get. I love you too, but you need to realize that at some point I am going to stand up for myself. I’m done letting ppl act like we don’t have a voice. https://t.co/G6AWrJaZYs — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021

lol, I would love for you or anyone to deal w the negativity that we as women pro wrestlers deal with. I will always have a voice. And I’m not going to be silenced by dumb ass trolls https://t.co/GLEIuOIEZ9 — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 29, 2021

