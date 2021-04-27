During her appearance on the Mint Condition Muscle, Franky Monet spoke on impersonating John Cena at a bar. Here’s what she had to say:

Right before the CBBF Nationals, which I won, I was bartending and Shad Gaspard and others were in town for Raw. They came into the bar and I was serving them all night. We had wrestling theme night and I was dressed as female John Cena. Shad was like, ‘You look like you could be a wrestler.’ ‘Oh my god, I totally want to be a wrestler.’ I was jacked. He wanted my information to pass it on. The next day, I told him I worked at a gym. [Shad], JTG, and some guys came to the gym to work out. I gave him an envelope with bad-quality 8×10 fitness photos. A few weeks later, WWE called me. There was contact and Shad was the one who did it. After the Arnold, which was six months later, they contacted me again.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Mint Condition Muscle. H/T 411Mania.