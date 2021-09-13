WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet discussed the upcoming rebranding of NXT during an interview with WWE El Brunch

Here is what she had to say (via Fightful):

“I am excited about this! I know that people don’t like change, but I feel that this will be a good change and we are going to see a new evolution on the NXT brand. We have a ton of talent that are working on the daily in order to be prepared to be in NXT TV, so I think that the change will be good for the brand. I love the new colors on the logo and everyone should be excited for this Tuesday. We will see a new era.”

The newly rebranded version of NXT will start on Tuesday, September 14.