The WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships did not change hands this week.

As advertised, the reigning title-holders, Fraxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom, defended their gold against WWE main roster A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

When all was said-and-done, it was the Axiom and Frazer, fresh off of their backstage pep talk with Randy Orton, who retained their titles.

With the win, Fraziom are still your WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions.