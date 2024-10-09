The WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships did not change hands this week.
As advertised, the reigning title-holders, Fraxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom, defended their gold against WWE main roster A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.
When all was said-and-done, it was the Axiom and Frazer, fresh off of their backstage pep talk with Randy Orton, who retained their titles.
With the win, Fraziom are still your WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions.
It’s go time! #WWENXT https://t.co/XwZflWpEi6
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
NEVER. SLOW. DOWN.
The champs are ROLLING! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8DPkvxgUaG
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
These two teams are putting EVERYTHING on the line! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/S8uV36CzGJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
Fraxiom is fine! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nWyYrVT0Rj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2024
The champs stay champs! #AndStill #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/F0MSRBQNhX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2024