Independent wrestling star Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young in WWE) issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today revealing that he was turned down by AEW on two separate occasions. Rosser writes, “I get asked a lot why not @AEW? Well, I tried and I was told NOPE…NOT ☝🏼 but ✌🏼…besides AEW wasn’t my end goal it’s always been NJPW @njpw1972. Folded hands No matter what, don’t ever get overwhelmed and decide to throw in the towel. I’ve still got a lot of work to do!”

Rosser was released by WWE back in 2017. During his time there he was a former tag champion with Titus O’Neil, headlined a SummerSlam as a member of NEXUS, and was the company’s first openly gay superstar.