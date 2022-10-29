NJPW star and current STRONG Openweight champion Fred Rosser recently spoke with Inside The Ring about a wide variety of topics, most notably how he would love to tangle with his former WWE mentor, the great Bob Backlund. Backlund and Rosser, who worked in WWE as Darren Young, were paired up in 2016.

While speaking about Backlund Rosser claims that the master of the chicken-wing could still go inside the squared circle, even at the ripe old age of 73.

“He is in his mid-seventies and he can still go. He’s a bucket list match of mine still. I would love for him to come to New Japan one time and have an exhibition match with me. I think that would be epic.”

Rosser has been on a dominant run since capturing gold in NJPW and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

