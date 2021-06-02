Pro-wrestling star Fred Rosser recently spoke with WrestleZone about a number of different topics, including his involvement in WWE Network documentary about the Nexus group, which he was a major key of back in 2010. Highlights from the interview are below.

On guys he’s worked with that has made it super easy for him in the ring:

Guys that I always bring up off the top of my head—Cesaro, Brodie Lee, God rest his soul—those are two guys that when I was in the ring with, it felt like a fight. They made me intimidated in the ring but in a good way, you know what I mean? We were able to tell the best story as possible when I was working the Wyatts or Cesaro & Tyson Kidd. So, those are two names that ring a bell, Brodie and Cesaro, those are two guys that are a night off and a joy to be in the ring with. They elevate me, they highlight me. I’ve heard Shawn Michaels say to D-Von Dudley—years ago when I was an extra, you want to highlight their strengths and hide the weaknesses in your opponents. So, that’s kind of a layout that I like to take when I’m in the ring with anybody.

On the upcoming WWE Network documentary on the Nexus faction, which he got to participate in:

I was reached out to a couple weeks ago about this opportunity and I would say with anything in wrestling, if I did it for the money, I would’ve complained a long time ago. I do it for the love, I do it for the passion. I say on my podcast, don’t die with the story you tell it, and on my most recent episode, Pro And Bro Wrestling podcast, I really go into detail on how it went and it went great.

On the positive aspects that he took from being in the Nexus: