Pro-wrestling star Fred Rosser recently spoke with WrestleZone about a number of different topics, including his involvement in WWE Network documentary about the Nexus group, which he was a major key of back in 2010. Highlights from the interview are below.
On guys he’s worked with that has made it super easy for him in the ring:
Guys that I always bring up off the top of my head—Cesaro, Brodie Lee, God rest his soul—those are two guys that when I was in the ring with, it felt like a fight. They made me intimidated in the ring but in a good way, you know what I mean? We were able to tell the best story as possible when I was working the Wyatts or Cesaro & Tyson Kidd. So, those are two names that ring a bell, Brodie and Cesaro, those are two guys that are a night off and a joy to be in the ring with. They elevate me, they highlight me. I’ve heard Shawn Michaels say to D-Von Dudley—years ago when I was an extra, you want to highlight their strengths and hide the weaknesses in your opponents. So, that’s kind of a layout that I like to take when I’m in the ring with anybody.
On the upcoming WWE Network documentary on the Nexus faction, which he got to participate in:
I was reached out to a couple weeks ago about this opportunity and I would say with anything in wrestling, if I did it for the money, I would’ve complained a long time ago. I do it for the love, I do it for the passion. I say on my podcast, don’t die with the story you tell it, and on my most recent episode, Pro And Bro Wrestling podcast, I really go into detail on how it went and it went great.
On the positive aspects that he took from being in the Nexus:
My boy Heath Slater, he said it the best; ‘We ain’t young punk kids anymore, we grown-ass men!’ And he’s right. At the time that the Nexus caused havoc, I wasn’t comfortable with myself at all. I mentioned it on the Nexus documentary, the original season of NXT I was on was like a game show and I hated it. I hated it, hated it, hated it, hated it, and that’s how I said it on the documentary—I hated it. It was like a game show and if I wanted to do ‘American Gladiators’ or ‘American Ninja Warrior’ I would have done that. But what NXT is today, it’s incredible and I wish I could come back to NXT and work their style currently. I could hang with them, definitely, but when we did the Nexus, I wasn’t comfortable with myself. So, during the Nexus documentary I said I was never comfortable with myself [then]. I was never comfortable on the mic and I say it now—I’m not a promo guy. I’m not like The Rock, and I can strive to be at this point of my career, but I just need to be me. As a kid, I had a stuttering problem and sometimes it comes and goes, but I embrace it and I don’t really care. What you see is what you get, you know? But from causing havoc [with Nexus], that’s history that will never be erased,” Rosser explained, “and the connections that I’ve made with a lot of the guys, Heath Slater, [Michael] Tarver and Ryback, Wade [Barrett], all those guys, I love them to death.