Fred Rosser is interested in wrestling for AEW, but is currently very happy with his spot in NJPW.

The STRONG Openweight champion discussed this topic during an interview with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston, where he teased that “moves are being made” behind the scenes, but assures fans that he has never felt better about his position in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On potentially wrestling for AEW:

Just because moves aren’t being announced doesn’t mean moves aren’t being made. I’m trying to really shut up my biggest hater, which is my dad, who actually got me into wrestling.

Says his dad busts his chops for not wrestling with AEW:

He would say, ‘Why ain’t you doing anything with AEW? All of your New Japan friends are getting signed. How come you’re not getting signed?’ I said, ‘Dad, I’m very happy with New Japan.’ WWE is great, AEW is great, NWA is great, Impact is great, but I’m very happy here. So, I just wanna focus on this, but he’s always pushing me in a good way.

