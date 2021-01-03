Independent wrestling star Fred Roser (fka Darren Young in WWE) spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a variety of topics, including the support he received from former WWE champion Randy Orton as soon as he came out as gay. Highlights are below.

Orton showing him support after he came out:

Once I came out publicly to the world in 2013, I never said two words to a lot of the main guys, but once I came out, he was one of the guys that passed me in the hallway the day after I came out, and he gave me a hug. He said, ‘Hey man, if you have any issue, you let me know, and I’ll take care of anyone in the locker room.’ Him and CM Punk were top guys that said those exact words and Randy, from then on, was my heart.

Still hanging with Orton when he visits WWE: