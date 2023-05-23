Fred Rosser has two dream opponents if he ends up on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 card.

The former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with The Wrstling Podcast. Mr. No Days Off picked Chris Jericho and CM Punk as two men he’d like to face at Forbidden Door 2, adding that facing Punk would be a full-circle moment due to their history together in NXT.

Who would I like to wrestle from their side? That’s a good question, I’m just focused with New Japan. Who would I want to wrestle? I’d wanna wrestle Chris Jericho, CM Punk, it would be full circle with CM Punk, he was my coach on the original NXT, which was like a game show, which I hated. He pretty much hated doing it too, during the time we didn’t really say two words to one another.

Rosser later states that he is a much more experienced and sharpened wrestler and believes that a match with Jericho or Punk would help elevate him to the next level.

Full circle, I’m a lot older, I’m a lot wiser. I’m like wine, I age gracefully with time. I definitely feel like working against [either of them], Jericho or CM Punk, would help elevate me.

Back in April, Rosser did an interview discussing his run as the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion and how much it meant to him personally. You can read his full comments on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)