Fred Rosser reflects on winning the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.

The former WWE star discussed this topic during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, where Rosser hyped his matchup with Juice Robinson at this evening’s NJPW Capital Collision event from Washington DC. Rosser states that winning the STRONG Openweight title was the biggest highlight of his career so far.

I did my thing as a tag team wrestler with Titus. I did my thing as a Nexus member, but winning the STRONG Openweight Championship was my biggest highlight of my career. The first one, probably winning the tag team titles. The second, winning my first-ever major singles championship.

Rosser lost the title to KENTA at this past February’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view. He is now directing that anger at Robinson, who he says took that joy away from him.

Juice Robinson kind of took that away from me. I’m gonna be calm, cool, and collected in this interview because I’m a professional, but he did something that devastated me. So since he did that, I’m gonna ruin everything that revolves around him. He talks about a man, he’s not a man. Does Toni Storm think he’s a man for doing what he did to me? Come on. He talks about being Rock Hard. I’m gonna show him what Rock Hard is all about, and he’s not gonna like it come Capital Collision.

Wrestling Headlines will have full results to Capital Collision later this evening. You can check out Rosser’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)