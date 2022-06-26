Former WWE star Fred Rosser has won gold for the first time in New Japan Pro Wrestling as he beat Tom Lawlor on Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong to become the second Strong Openweight Champion.

The stipulation was that if he had lost the match, he would have had to leave the promotion.

This is the first major singles championship for Rosser. He previously found a WWE Tag Team Champion along with Titus O’Neil as The Prime Time Players.

Fred Rosser is refusing to give in in our main event, but may be left with no choice! Watch NOW: https://t.co/ldAvP7PF1h#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/RjwgMjWLWQ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 26, 2022