Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has announced on the company website that rising star Fred Yehi will challenge Jonathan Gresham on a future episode of ROH TV for the Pure Championship. Details, including how Yehi climbed the rankings, can be found below.

Fred Yehi has climbed to the top of the Pure Title rankings and will receive his shot at Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham on a future episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

The date of the match has not been announced.

Yehi has been on a roll the past couple months. Since losing to Dak Draper in mid-March, “The Savageweight” has won three conseuctive matches. He emerged victorious in a Pure gauntlet match and defeated Rocky Romero and World Famous CB in singles bouts.

Yehi said in a recent interview that the loss to Draper was a wakeup call. During the latter stages of the match, Draper punched Yehi in the face, which gave him an opening to hit his finisher.

It wasn’t the most honorable way to score a victory, and it appears to have changed Yehi’s perspective.

“Dak Draper busted me in the eye and it sort of corrupted me,” Yehi said. “It’s made me question what exactly is purity. I find myself being a bit anti-pure, which is also a form of purity, so does that make me quite authentic? I believe so.”

As good as Yehi has been as of late, he’ll definitely be the underdog against Gresham, who is 9-0 in Pure Rules Matches, including wins over Jay Lethal, Flip Gordon, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods and Matt Sydal.