New NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Fred Rosser recently spoke with the Comedy Store podcast about potentially returning to WWE as a coach or a trainer, a notion that Rosser admits he would be open to doing. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How he would love to return to NXT as a trainer:

“I would love to, I would really love to. I remember when (John) Laurinaitis took over, he called me up and asked me — he hired me in 2009 — when he took over for Mark Carrano, he asked me how I was doing. ‘I’m doing well, I’m with New Japan.’ ‘Yeah, I used to work for All Japan.’ ‘I’m doing well, I’m doing my thing.’ I would love to, I would love to go back to NXT because that’s where I started. I was on the original season of NXT so going back and helping elevate talent. Time ain’t on our side, I’m 38. I want to push it until the wheels come off, but who knows.”

Recalls Normal Smiley asking him if he’d ever come back to WWE during WrestleMania weekend:

“I remember seeing Norman Smiley during WrestleMania in Dallas and he said, ‘would you ever come back as a trainer?’ Yeah, I’d come back as a trainer, but I’m not ready for it. You’re not going to pull the plug on me, I still have more to do in wrestling. I would love to be a coach or anything like that.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)