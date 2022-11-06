Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer shared his thoughts on Damage Control in general and Bayley in particular. Prinze Jr. said he believes WWE may be “done” with Bayley because all of her notable matches have resulted in defeat for her.

“I guess WWE’s done with Bayley,” Prinze says. “She lost to Candice LeRae, she’s losing to everybody. The entire Damage CTRL situation is a tag team championship on two girls that I don’t know if they’re going to get over.” “Whenever I see something not working,” he continued, “I just want to kill it. Blow it up. It’s wrestling, that’s been wrestling’s ‘M.O’ from the dawn of time. I don’t know what they’re trying to do with this.” “I honestly think the only woman out of those four (Raquel Rodriguez, SKY, Kai, and Shotzi) that’s going to get over singles-wise is Shotzi,” Prinze declared. “I don’t know what you’re going to do with the rest of those girls.”

