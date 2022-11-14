Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Bryan Danielson during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer criticized AEW’s booking of Danielson after he joined the promotion a year ago.

“Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes. I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he’s lost more matches than he’s needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn’t been written as well as it could be written. “It’s become a part of his backstage interviews, where there is a little bit of people questioning his motivation and not his toughness, so to speak, but just his reasoning and rational, and this son-of-a-bitch has had enough.”

