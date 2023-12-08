Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion on the return promo for CM Punk during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The return promo was on the November 27 edition of Raw following Punk’s return at WWE Survivor Series. Here are the highlights:

How he thinks the return promo should have gone:

“I would have liked to have seen him come out in a suit and tie, and the whole crowd would have been like, ‘What?’ And he’d have gone, ‘This is why I’m back.’ And the last sentence of his promo, which was the only unscripted part should have been the beginning of the promo. That would have put every single fan on notice that this is a different CM Punk.”

How it could have set up his feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins: