Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. delivered some criticism about the November 1 episode of WWE NXT TV during a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie. The highlights are as follows (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):

The WWE NXT promo featuring Pretty Deadly, Bron Breakker, and Wes Lee:

“This was like watching a grade school theater production, only not as good. I mean, the blocking is just four people standing in a line. There was two guys, I think two Australian guys, Bron Breakker, and someone else. Everyone is just standing in a line across from each other, and everybody is just talking with their face to camera. There was nothing organic, good, remotely decent about it.”

R-Truth getting hurt in a match against Grayson Waller: