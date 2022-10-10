Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer said that the fan voting for Cyber Sunday PPVs was legit. Like Taboo Tuesday, fans got to vote on opponents and match types at this event.

“Behind the scenes or behind the curtain, these were legit. They literally worked out three different matches with whoever the main guy in the ring was going to be. Granted, you know that these were all super pros so they didn’t have to choreograph the entire match. They can feel it while they’re out there. But they would have to be prepared, regardless of who they thought would win just in case someone didn’t win the vote and they would have to go with the person who did. So they were always very careful with the three options they gave you. They didn’t want to give you like Doink the Clown versus Shawn Michaels because they can’t trust fans to not go, ‘Yea, let’s see Doink versus Shawn Michaels’, because that match would suck. So they would always give you three credible choices. But it was a legit vote. Every time that the vote came in, that’s who went in and wrestled. I never knew that. I always thought it was a work when I was watching them, but I liked them a lot even though I thought they were fake. Once I found out it was real, it just brought a whole different level of magic to it. So I would love to see something like that come back again.”

