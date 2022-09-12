On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. (actor from Scooby Doo, Summer Catch) gave his thoughts on the recent AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view event, stating that he wasn’t a big fan of the show until the well-received Acclaim vs. Swerve In Your Glory tag team title match. Prinze later discusses why he didn’t like the Casino Ladder match due to his dislike for ladder matches in general. Highlights are below.

Says he didn’t enjoy the show until the Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory:

“I don’t like saying bad things. I will say this. I didn’t enjoy a match until Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland took on The Acclaimed.”

How he’s enjoyed the Daniel Garcia stuff:

“This is a legit story for him to take advantage of and be something. We’ll know by the end of this if he has what it takes because they’re not booking this bad. They’re booking this well.”

Why he hated the Casino Ladder Match:

“I hate these matches. People get hurt. … Everybody’s trying to outdo it, so it gets more dangerous every time one of these matches gets done. I hate it so much.”

