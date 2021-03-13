Professional actor and former creative writer for WWE SmackDown Freddie Prinze Jr. (Scooby Doo, Summer Catch) recently took to Twitter to commend the work of WWE, NXT, and AEW for their success on network television. Prinze Jr. reveals that most television executives are not a fan of having pro-wrestling on their stations, claiming that promotions have every card in the deck stacked against them.

If you knew how bad most tv execs did not want professional wrestling on their channels you’d respect the hell out of WWE, NXT, & AEW for pulling off what they do each week. They literally have every card in the deck stacked against them and they’re still growing the business.

Prinze later praises Triple H and Cody Rhodes for their work in growing their audiences and helping normalize the business for casual fans.

This is why cats like HHH doing interviews and Cody being on other TNT programming is so important. They help normalize the business because they just get it. They come off chill and solid. Hope they both continue to stay out in the public eye. It’s more important now than ever.

