On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast celebrity actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about Kevin Dunn, and how he think the longtime producer never actually liked wrestling, and would sometimes kill storylines because he would comment on a star’s looks as a reason to halt a push. Highlights can be found below.

Recalls a weird period when he worked for WWE as a writer:

“It was this weird, low-key, under-the-radar time where we were all kind of held hostage by the whims of Vince and Kevin Dunn, man. One guy who loves wrestling right with all his heart, more than his family, more than his dogs, and then this other guy who I never got the sense liked wrestling at all.”

Says he doesn’t think Kevin Dunn actually liked wrestling, citing how he would kill storylines for the women because he thought they weren’t pretty:

“He was trying to turn it into the NFL, or Tyson vs. Holyfield, which is cool, man. But it wasn’t wrestling. So, you just see this room of, they’re probably 20 writers when I worked there, and it was just 20 writers throwing sand against a tidal wave, You could pitch for 20 minutes. Kevin would be like,’ Well, I don’t think she’s pretty,’ and all of a sudden, like six weeks of story, was just gone. It’s like, ‘Well, our champ has to be pretty.’ it’s like, ‘Yo, do you think Mankind was pretty?’ You could throw out a number of how many less-than-handsome male champions have existed, and I shall exceed it. But it would be dead it would just be dead because he would say one thing.”

