Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed a wide range of topics during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode. Here are the highlights:

If he will have an on screen presence with the wrestling promotion he is trying to start:

“Let me say this. If I have to be in it to get it sold on TV when it’s ready to go, then I’ll be in it,” Freddie shared. “It would be in a minor way, but I would find a way to make that work. But in no way shape or form will I be inside a ring in between the start and finish bell. No way dude. No way. That’s not what I want to do with my brand. That’s not really who I am at this age. Maybe in my 20s.”

How he would have booked a DX-WCW invasion angle in 1998:

“I know that I wasn’t Hunter’s favorite person when I worked there. But before the Jeff Hardy thing, he and I were cool, man. We showed each other respect. It was the Jeff thing that kind of turned him off on me and had him keep specific wrestlers away from me. But as far as Triple H the wrestler, like that’s DX all day. This would be the quickest booking ever, because I would have had that tank go straight through the wall of that arena, have them go in there, just beat up everybody, and just have it be a full on shoot invasion where we’re having to pay for the construction of an arena in Georgia. That’s how I would book that. Death to the NWO.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co