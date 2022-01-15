Barstool Rasslin recently interviewed well-known actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. about all things pro-wrestling, which included Prinze revealing why he decided to return to WWE for a second stint between 2010 and 2012. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls not being able to watch WWE after his departure the first time:

“So when I left, there was a good six to eight months where I legit could not watch the product. There was just — I did not like wrestling and then they were coming to Los Angeles for SummerSlam and I was like, ‘I’ll go, I’ll go watch the pay per view.’ I showed up early, and Vince was down by the ring and one of the guys came up to me, this dude, Jimmy said, ‘Hey, Vince wants to talk to you.’ I said, ‘I’ll go say what up to the old man,’ and he looks like Robocop, right? Like his body looks like the shell of Robocop, a movie that he’s never seen and doesn’t understand the reference when I compliment him and tell him he looks like Robocop. I’ve literally said to him, you look like ‘Robocop’ and he said, ‘Who the hell is that?’”

How Vince McMahon convinced him to come back for a second stint:

“So I go up ringside and he takes a headset off and he puts this giant meathook arm around me, so friggin buff, dude. I’m not, and he brings me in and he goes, ‘Ah, it’s good to see you again.’ I don’t know, we’re bullshitting, and he says, It’d be great to have you back, son.’ He called me son, and for a guy that grew up without a dad, that’s kryptonite, man, like, I can’t fight against that. So I went back the second time and kind of fell in love with wrestling again and when I left because I had babies, I didn’t have the same issues that I did the first time but the first time I left, man, I could not watch the product. I couldn’t. It was ruined for me. It was weird.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)