Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer noted he got emotional after Cody Rhodes’ 30-Man Royal Rumble win.

“Cody’s up there, you can see him mouth the words, ‘Dad, I did it,'” Prinze said. “Every son that’s lost a father, and then accomplishes great things after their father’s gone, that moment hits you so hard, man. It’s the thing you want to see in movies, you know what I mean? I did that the first time I booked a big job. I went to my father’s grave, put my hand on the plaque, and said, ‘Dad, I did it,’ word for word. So, it just hit me so hard.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc