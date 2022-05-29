Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed potential returning to WWE one day during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode.

The former WWE creative writer said he would not work for the WWE again as he plans to start his own promotion in the near future:

“I’ve been asked on social media if I would go back and write for WWE and the answer is always no,” he said.

“The reasoning, and this is as honest as I can possibly be, is that it is a job that requires 100%. This is my opinion, and this is what worked for me, is that when I was able to give 100% and not focus on family, friends, or anything else, I was really, really good. When I wasn’t able to do that, it just wasn’t where it deserved to be.”

“There are other people there depending on your ideas and your words if they’re not able to come up with their own, and if you’re half-assing it, you shouldn’t be working with them.”